Kurt Madsen

Foxtrot

Kurt Madsen
Kurt Madsen
  • Save
Foxtrot ipad fox monochrome sketch adobe ideas
Download color palette

Trying out some single-line sketches on the iPad. They take a few tries, but they're fun to do.

Any requests?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Kurt Madsen
Kurt Madsen

More by Kurt Madsen

View profile
    • Like