Progress

Progress
Whipped up a quick progress bar for use in an iOS app I'm working on. Will display dorky messages at different intervals as it goes, with the message thing flipping each time (dark grey on one side, teal on the other). Also, the dark grey progress meter part will pulse just a little bit to show it's working even if progress is slow.

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
