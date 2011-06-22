Apple iTel

What if apple made the iPhone in the 80's ?

iTel demonstrates how a Smartphone would have looked like in 80s if Apple would have designed it.

It all started with a reflexion about the evolution of webdesign since the Internet appeared.

In a short time, the technology evolved quickly and is still changing. We started to think on what would have been the actual web if it already existed on our birth day.

A complex brainstorm started, thinking about the UI, how people would have used the Internet.

But we thought we needed something to start with, looking after a popular object and give our own vision if it was made in the 80's. We started to collect all sorts of resources (vintage ads, design books,...) and analyzed old Apple products.

