Michael Wilson

Post-It Categories

Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson
  • Save
Post-It Categories categories blog sidebar
Download color palette

I've been playing around with this layout style as a way to display categories in a sidebar.

The 'tabs' are supposed to look like those clear post-it bookmark stickers that you can buy.

Any feedback would be welcome

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson

More by Michael Wilson

View profile
    • Like