Dance This

Dance This dance tahitian hiphop brazil
Wrapping up an identity for Dance This. An educational dance event for Teens including choreographers from Brazil and tahiti with all kinds of styles including tap and hip-hop. Tried to create something that captured a little bit of each culture.

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
