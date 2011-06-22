Dustin Wilson

Happy Macintosh II

Macintosh II: 1987

The Mac II technically wasn't my first computer. My first computer was the original Mac, but this is the first one I really have memories sitting down using. I'd spend hours getting pissed off playing Prince of Persia, vectoring in Freehand, and later painting in Photoshop when my dad got it a couple of years later.

I created a Mac II icon out of Susan Kare's color Mac icon because well... the Mac II had support for glorious 32-bit color. :D

Rebound of
Rebound This: What was your first computer?
By Chris Wallace
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
