Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tried to up the ante with type on this redesign, trying to push myself to stay minimal and love space. It was a good step forward for me, especially as the layout changes on different screen sizes presented re-flow challenges.