Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ryan Duffy

Copy

Ryan Duffy
Ryan Duffy
  • Save
Copy museo slab facitweb circles
Download color palette

Tried to up the ante with type on this redesign, trying to push myself to stay minimal and love space. It was a good step forward for me, especially as the layout changes on different screen sizes presented re-flow challenges.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Ryan Duffy
Ryan Duffy

More by Ryan Duffy

View profile
    • Like