Circles

Circles portfolio facitweb home page
Saw circles popping up in other places before I could get this baby up. Gotta love the perfect shape. Unfortunately, polyfills for border-radius on IE via css3 PIE weren't up to snuff, so they get squares.

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
