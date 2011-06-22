Will Hindson

Uncommon Pixel (launched)

So, I guess this is an official 'soft' launch of my new web site-thing. It was initially going to be even more basic but then turned into a bit of a jquery hover and lettering exercise & mobile version. I have more ambitions for the site, but this will do for the moment. I hope you enjoy!

Oh, and there's a freebie in the form of downloadable ps pixel patterns up for grabs.

www.uncommonpixel.com

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
