Nic DiPalma

Fun - "Botelho" Label

Nic DiPalma
Nic DiPalma
  • Save
Fun - "Botelho" Label brand design logo
Download color palette

I continue to design custom labels through a local home-brewers supply store, for fun and free beer :P, but this one was designed for my brother-in-law, a Brazilian concert cellist and home-brewer. (hiccup)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Nic DiPalma
Nic DiPalma
Design R&D - Brand+UX/UI Archive

More by Nic DiPalma

View profile
    • Like