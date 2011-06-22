RaiseNoChicken

Rough Concept for a Logo/Icon

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Rough Concept for a Logo/Icon logo design icon
Download color palette

It's supposed to be a series of "thought/speech" bubbles repeated to form an "x," which is one of the letters used in the name of the company.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like