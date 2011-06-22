Ric Furness

Personal Logo

Ric Furness
Ric Furness
  • Save
Personal Logo logo personal nixie one
Download color palette

Playing around with a logo representing my initials. It features the *gorgeous* Nixie One font.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Ric Furness
Ric Furness

More by Ric Furness

View profile
    • Like