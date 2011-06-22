Guido Rosso

Digital Binder Home

Guido Rosso
Guido Rosso
  • Save
Digital Binder Home icon red leather stitching texture binder orange
Download color palette
9319c9e259652eabc18c5fcef633631e
Rebound of
Binders
By Guido Rosso
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Guido Rosso
Guido Rosso
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Guido Rosso

View profile
    • Like