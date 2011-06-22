Andy Rossi

Menubar App Bottom 2

Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi
  • Save
Menubar App Bottom 2 fields nstokenfield button white gray checkbox
Download color palette

Adding detail... Sorry I keep spamming, but this is exciting for me. Feedback, please!

Ef2132e2ba112408e6e0702e6b15fa41
Rebound of
Menubar App Bottom
By Andy Rossi
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Andy Rossi
Andy Rossi

More by Andy Rossi

View profile
    • Like