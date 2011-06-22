Nic DiPalma

Concept - TheEntrepreNerd.com

Nic DiPalma
Nic DiPalma
  • Save
Concept - TheEntrepreNerd.com brand web mobile design identity
Download color palette

This is a concept design for a new network I am developing as a resource site for start-ups, entrepreneurs, and freelancers.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Nic DiPalma
Nic DiPalma
Design R&D - Brand+UX/UI Archive

More by Nic DiPalma

View profile
    • Like