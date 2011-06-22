Birgit Zimmermann

Logo6

Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann
  • Save
Logo6 logo sports foosball table soccer
Download color palette

once again, some refinements. sorry for the load of shots! :)

889b4d1d0c7d04114415f462121038b9
Rebound of
Logo5
By Birgit Zimmermann
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann

More by Birgit Zimmermann

View profile
    • Like