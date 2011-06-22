Louis Gubitosi

Invader

Louis Gubitosi
Louis Gubitosi
  • Save
Invader photoshop invader street art
Download color palette

having fun with photoshop. very simple yet powerful work by Space Invader - also loved "Exit Through The Gift Shop"

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Louis Gubitosi
Louis Gubitosi

More by Louis Gubitosi

View profile
    • Like