Canada-Vietnam foreign language centre

Logo symbolizes the connection (bridge) between the two countries. Training begins in Vietnam and split into five courses, the final course of Vietnamese students are in Canadian university. http://fabrica19.com/project_CVC.htm

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
