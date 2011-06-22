Nic DiPalma

Portfolio - "The National Parks" Mobile App

Portfolio - "The National Parks" Mobile App
I designed and managed the development of this mobile app for PBS and documentary filmmaker, Ken Burns. I brought the idea to PBS as their first prime-time promotional product for mobile to drive tune-in. It was also one of the early in-app purchasing models for Apple's App Store. Credits to PointAbout Inc and Yellowcake Agency for their help in development. (Published in Sept 2009, it is no longer available in the App Store)

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
