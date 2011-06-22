Slava Mishakov

Brand RUSSIA

Brand RUSSIA logo mark calligraphy symbol russia ushanka star dome heart drop
If you look straight, you see Russian hat with ear flaps, the Orthodox dome, the letter R, a star burns on the forehead - all cool!
But if you flip the image 180, then you see this hat on the floor, which asks for help. And for that she is ready to love till the last drop.

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
