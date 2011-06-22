Ed Lea

Soopsee Logo One Colour

Ed Lea
Ed Lea
  • Save
Soopsee Logo One Colour soopsee logo ribbon thread flow smooth
Download color palette
6e54da94f5f64fabcdd6edb5fc226aec
Rebound of
SoopSee.com Logo
By Ed Lea
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Ed Lea
Ed Lea
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ed Lea

View profile
    • Like