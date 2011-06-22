Chris Streger

Tressley Cahill (http://dribbble.com/Tressley) tweeted this morning about the correlation of freelance work & not wearing pants. If there is one thing I have learned from twitter, it is this. Everyone freelance ain't wearing no pants.

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
