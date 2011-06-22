Nick O'Brien

Calendar widget. Update.

Calendar widget. Update. ui grey widget calendar interface ical things clean
I remade color scheme of this widget. Also I added some text near icons, that describes their functions. Text would appear after hover on them.

Rebound of
Calendar widget
By Nick O'Brien
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
