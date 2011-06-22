Dushan Milic

Rhino Skull

Rhino Skull illustration digital pen ink black white animals skull
Another skull study… this time of a rhino, which have some crazy ass anatomy, especially around the eye socket & jaw.

Rebound of
Antelope Skull
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
