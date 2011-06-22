Chuck Mallott

inking HE FOL

Chuck Mallott
Chuck Mallott
  • Save
inking HE FOL title desyrel ostrich sans
Download color palette

Working on an updated edition of my Rethinking the Fold presentation for a talk I'm doing at The Nerdery next month.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Chuck Mallott
Chuck Mallott
Web, Mobile, UX and Product Designer

More by Chuck Mallott

View profile
    • Like