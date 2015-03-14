Reusable Hero Units

As part of our process to create a consistent set of styles for our outer site, we designed a hero (or jumbotron) unit that can be used with our templates. While we move towards a new uniform style, we try to design pieces that can be reused across the site. Above is an example of how our Mobile, iOS, Android and Docker pages incorporate this.

As well as creating consistency, as our sole designer (we're hiring) I reckon these types of reusable units will help us ship pages faster while we grow.

Photo on IG to accompany this (:

We kicked-off a new design project this week at Circle so this will probably be my last shot for a few..