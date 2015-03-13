Sinchan Banerjee

Scooter scooter transportation illustration art cute
A scooter/Vespa originally crafted for the Deshtiny art series. I find scooters, a major mode of transportation in South Asia, to be an important part of South Asian anachronistic design.

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
