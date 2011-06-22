David Demaree

Xmas Type

holiday type futura sentinel
Found this in my archives from last year. It's the cover to our annual holiday mixtape; we make a mix "CD" complete with IDv3 metadata and album art, and in past years I've even printed and made packaging, but this year we decided to go digital-only. The "Xmas" wordmark (and I think the ampersand also) is H&FJ Sentinel. Everything else is Futura.

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
