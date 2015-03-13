Take Lijzenga

From Adam West to Ben Affleck

Take Lijzenga
Take Lijzenga
  • Save
From Adam West to Ben Affleck adam west ben affleck batman dark knight v superman transformation dc comics superheroes hero dawn of justice
Download color palette

For the previously mentioned upcoming project there is this scene. Man, i do love this scene! It demonstrates the transformation from the campy Adam West Batman television series to the highly anticipated upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.. How the times have changed..

What do you guys think?

Take Lijzenga
Take Lijzenga

More by Take Lijzenga

View profile
    • Like