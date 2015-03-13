From Adam West to Ben Affleck

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the previously mentioned upcoming project there is this scene. Man, i do love this scene! It demonstrates the transformation from the campy Adam West Batman television series to the highly anticipated upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.. How the times have changed..
What do you guys think?