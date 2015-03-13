Poster Day 23: Raspberry Bulbs

Trending designs to inspire you
My have I slacked it with this challenge. You know how it goes, life happens and personal projects fall to the side, but I'm determined to do 30 of these! So enjoy a tribute to one of my current favorite bands Raspberry Bulbs.
If you're into weird, intense lo-fi punk rock as much as me then you will definitely dig it. https://youtu.be/PQWZGGxbF24