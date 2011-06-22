Gavin Elliott

The happiest App

The happiest App
Well this has been a welcomed change in what I do everyday. Working on the happiest app. Quite a large learning curve but loving every minute of it.

Illustration of 'Harry' by @grabbins

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
