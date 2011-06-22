Lutfi

Vending coffee cups

The Spanish design contest I won last year for a Vending company has just been materialized in 30 million prints for 8500+ Vending machines spread all over Spain.

Just a pic showing them! :-)

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
