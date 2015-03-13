Joshua Dillon

Ultimate Apparel Graphic

Ultimate Apparel Graphic graphic design illustration apparel design apparel shirt screenprint
Enlarge for best detail view!
Primary apparel graphic for midwest ultimate summer league distribution. Shirt was designed to incorporate specific geo location images specific to the area of play.

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
