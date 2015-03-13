EJ Hassenfratz

Taxes Be Like...

Taxes Be Like... sketch and toon money wallet icon transamerica dollar cinema 4d stack line art c4d
Line art animation I made for Transamerica's Vine channel branding!

Check it out here:
https://vine.co/v/O9ghK7n5rlw

Made with Cinema 4D & Sketch and Toon

