Moloko bags

Moloko bags bag packaging pink dot patterns gold black shopping bag archer typeface
Bag design for Moloko, a multi brand shop with quality costume jewellery. Bags supposed to be bright, colorful and easily recognizable on the street, they should also work as gift package for products.

More pics here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/24455807/Moloko-bags

Made in Kat studio

2014

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
