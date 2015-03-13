Trending designs to inspire you
Bag design for Moloko, a multi brand shop with quality costume jewellery. Bags supposed to be bright, colorful and easily recognizable on the street, they should also work as gift package for products.
More pics here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/24455807/Moloko-bags
Made in Kat studio
2014