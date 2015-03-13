Daniel Stewart
Wier / Stewart

Patchin Weston Tags

Daniel Stewart
Wier / Stewart
Daniel Stewart for Wier / Stewart
Hire Us
  • Save
Patchin Weston Tags logo reallife brass pw flag golf
Download color palette

Nice to see this logo we created a couple of years back on these brass bag tags. Great event benefiting some great charities.

Thanks to @Sean Mooney for making it real.

F4c2195a064f38be3d20717c12c525ec
Rebound of
The Patchin Weston
By Alex Wier
View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Wier / Stewart
Wier / Stewart
Hire Us

More by Wier / Stewart

View profile
    • Like