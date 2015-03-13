Michael Lassiter

Astro Code School site concept

Michael Lassiter
Michael Lassiter
  • Save
Astro Code School site concept website code logo icons tagline durham nc school
Download color palette

I created the logo, tagline, and initial site concept/direction for Astro Code School in Durham, NC. While I'm not entirely pleased with the color, layout,etc that they ended up implementing on the live site, you should still check them out at http://www.astrocodeschool.com
--
See full size image here: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/6645821/astro-site-2.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Michael Lassiter
Michael Lassiter

More by Michael Lassiter

View profile
    • Like