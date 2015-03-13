Astro Code School site concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created the logo, tagline, and initial site concept/direction for Astro Code School in Durham, NC. While I'm not entirely pleased with the color, layout,etc that they ended up implementing on the live site, you should still check them out at http://www.astrocodeschool.com
--
See full size image here: https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/6645821/astro-site-2.jpg