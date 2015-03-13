Liz Donovan

AAAAAAAAAAA

Liz Donovan
Liz Donovan
Hire Me
  • Save
AAAAAAAAAAA a practice sketchbook lettering hand lettering sketch black white
Download color palette

How many ways can you make an A just changing line weight, length and angle? Once you start combining different tricks the possibilities are endless.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Liz Donovan
Liz Donovan
Editorial and branding illustration with a friendly vibe
Hire Me

More by Liz Donovan

View profile
    • Like