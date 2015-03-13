Szab
App Design Templates

Zappdesigntemplates "expanding circle" transition iOS

Szab
App Design Templates
Szab for App Design Templates
  • Save
Zappdesigntemplates "expanding circle" transition iOS ios8 ios iphone app app design zappdesigntemplates ui design about circle store gif
Download color palette

Wanted to recreate the effect that I saw on @Anton Aheichanka page with iOS' custom transitions. Well, not the perfect one yet, can be optimised a bit but it was pretty simple and easy to recreate in iOS. I thought it would be harder a bit.

If you are interested in the project, you can find the tutorial here. Written in Swift.

I also recreated his shrinking button effect (shrink to a circle, shows a loading indicator) but that is saved for another project. :)

Shot still 2x
Rebound of
Login & Home Screen
By Anton Aheichanka
View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
App Design Templates
App Design Templates

More by App Design Templates

View profile
    • Like