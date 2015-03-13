Zappdesigntemplates "expanding circle" transition iOS

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wanted to recreate the effect that I saw on @Anton Aheichanka page with iOS' custom transitions. Well, not the perfect one yet, can be optimised a bit but it was pretty simple and easy to recreate in iOS. I thought it would be harder a bit.
If you are interested in the project, you can find the tutorial here. Written in Swift.
I also recreated his shrinking button effect (shrink to a circle, shows a loading indicator) but that is saved for another project. :)