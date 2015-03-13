Russ Pate
Taxslayer UI
Waaaay back last year @Daniel Stewart and I had a chance to work with Taxslayer on updating their software UI before this current tax season. We will be posting up some of the work in the upcoming days.

In the mean time, go there and get your taxes done for free
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
