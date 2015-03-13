Taxslayer UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Waaaay back last year @Daniel Stewart and I had a chance to work with Taxslayer on updating their software UI before this current tax season. We will be posting up some of the work in the upcoming days.
In the mean time, go there and get your taxes done for free
TaxSlayer.com
cheers!