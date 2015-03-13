Justin Connnors

Disney Podcast logo

Justin Connnors
Justin Connnors
  • Save
Disney Podcast logo disney podcast logo gears script
Download color palette

This is a logo I through together quick for my new Disney podcast. I used a script font that I utilized in other logos out of sheer convenience. Had this had been a client logo I would have either hand drawn the script or found a different one haha.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Justin Connnors
Justin Connnors

More by Justin Connnors

View profile
    • Like