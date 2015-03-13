Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Smashing Boxes created the EmployUs Brand and app that has launched this week.
Inspired by the notion that connections are everything, the new EmployUS app leverages the bond between users, their professional networks, and their communities. EmployUS brings a bit of the human element to corporate recruiting.
Designs and branding create byDoug Ransdell
Download the app here