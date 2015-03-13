Frank Suarez

Eazy Coin after effects animation 2d flat design coin toss hands animated gif payment app cow
Here is a clip from a promotional video I made for Eazy Coin a start up based in Miami Florida that will allow users to pay with their phone at vending machines.
https://vimeo.com/118248104

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
