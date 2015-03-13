Physician Email Contacts

Katelyn Caillouet

healthcare ux email inbox contacts doctor physician patient ui
Simple contacts folder from the physician's perspective for a secure messaging service. Thanks to UI faces for helping me put a face to a name.

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
