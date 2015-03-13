Rocky Roark

Illustration | "Yaba Baba DOOO!"

Illustration | "Yaba Baba DOOO!" design illustration fun flintstones cartoon doodle color retro dino awesome illustrator
Did this quick little portrait of Fred Flintstone. (:

Always loved the Flintstones and loved drawing them when I was a little kid.

Hope everyone has a great Friday!!!

Branding Designer, Illustrator, & Content Creator
