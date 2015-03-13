The Easter Story in Color & Type

Trending designs to inspire you
We have been working on creating a telling of the Easter story through only color and type in the hopes that people with emotionally connect and invoke their imaginations to live out the Easter story.
You can view the entire experience at www.sandalschurch.com.