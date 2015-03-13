Andrew Hochradel

The Easter Story in Color & Type

We have been working on creating a telling of the Easter story through only color and type in the hopes that people with emotionally connect and invoke their imaginations to live out the Easter story.

You can view the entire experience at www.sandalschurch.com.

Posted on Mar 13, 2015
