Here's a clip from our new animated commercial 'Never Stop Learning with Treehouse'.

I had such a blast working on it. From the scripting to storyboarding to illustrating and then animating. Special thanks to the @treehouse team for letting me borrow their eyeballs and a huge thank you to Paige Coley for the amazing music and sFx. Also Kris Zara for the voice over.

View the full animated video here