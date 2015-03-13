Arian Noveir

Hearthstone - I Hex U

Arian Noveir
Arian Noveir
  • Save
Hearthstone - I Hex U hearthstone hex blizzard frog illustration vector job ccg card gaming game
Download color palette

To reply to a job interview at Blizzard Europe, I realized 3 illustrations on the theme of Hearthstone, a free-to-play digital collectible card game (CCG).
Here is one of them.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2015
Arian Noveir
Arian Noveir

More by Arian Noveir

View profile
    • Like