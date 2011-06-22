Pascal Placeman

Miss Globe 02

Pascal Placeman
Pascal Placeman
  • Save
Miss Globe 02 miss water cap woman identity globe illustration vector rubbik
Download color palette

I have designed a new miss for a customer

Created with the Rubbik team

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Pascal Placeman
Pascal Placeman

More by Pascal Placeman

View profile
    • Like