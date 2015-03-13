The Pryagon

I had some downtime this week at work, and wanted to explore some illustration styles for upcoming projects. @Erik S. Rapprich was kind enough to let me draw his latest toy, The Pyragon!

This started off as a running joke, but I think we need to make this an ongoing series. We've been stockpiling our Nerf arsenal at the new office and it would be fun to share everyone's weapon of choice. You can also read about our new office digs Here. Have a great weekend everyone!